Golden Knights fans find fame and connect through social media

For fans who couldn’t make the trip to Winnipeg, the D hotel in downtown Las Vegas hosted the official watch party for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Although it’s not the outcome fans wanted, they knew the Jets would be a tough team to beat.

“Especially in the playoffs, it's 50-50 the whole way now,” Jeremy Alms said.

They still have a lot of faith in their Golden Knights.

“Marc-Andre Fleury is holding his own and all the boys are doing what they have to on the ice,” one fan said. “We’re going to win. We’re going to bring home that cup,” another fan said.

While thousands cheered on the Knights from downtown Las Vegas, there’s at least one Knights fan in Winnipeg.

“All day I’ve been booed for my jersey and my cap,” 9-year-old Keeli said. She posted a video on Twitter and fans in Las Vegas are embracing her.

“They’ve truly taken her in as one of their own,” her mom Rachel Brown said. “They're saying, 'don't give up.' There's retweets and encouraging words.”

Even Chance the mascot reached out to send Keeli some team gear.

And she’s not the only fan gaining attention on social media.

Bark-Andre Furry, a pup named after Fleury, got to meet the goalie at practice.

Have you ever seen the VGK flamingo? He’s normally tossed on the ice after a victory. The plastic bird has been turned into a stuffed animal, sold at Knights games. Now that this rivalry has crossed the border, hockey fans across the country are taking sides.

“Everyone loves Vegas and this is North America's team right here: the Vegas Golden Knights!” the D owner Derek Stevens said.

Fans wanted to make sure the knights could hear their love, more than 1,600 miles away.

The D will host a watch party for every Knights game, home or away.

The official watch party for Game 2 on Monday will be at Red Rock Resort.

