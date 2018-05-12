Las Vegas man killed in domestic-related shooting identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas man killed in domestic-related shooting identified

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
Police lights on a car (FOX5) Police lights on a car (FOX5)

A man killed in a domestic-related shooting Saturday morning has been identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Medical examiners identified the man as 33-year-old Brandon Payton. He died from a gunshot wound to the arm. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Lt. Dustin Butler with Metro police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 5300 block of River Glen Drive, near South Lindell Road and West Flamingo Road, at 9:28 a.m.

The couple had separated before, but had recently gotten back together and were fighting, according to police.

The female was armed with a gun and the argument escalated to the point where she shot and killed Payton,  police said.

The woman is in custody, according to police.

Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.