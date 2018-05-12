Las Vegas man killed in domestic-related shooting identified

A man killed in a domestic-related shooting Saturday morning has been identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Medical examiners identified the man as 33-year-old Brandon Payton. He died from a gunshot wound to the arm. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Lt. Dustin Butler with Metro police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 5300 block of River Glen Drive, near South Lindell Road and West Flamingo Road, at 9:28 a.m.

The couple had separated before, but had recently gotten back together and were fighting, according to police.

The female was armed with a gun and the argument escalated to the point where she shot and killed Payton, police said.

The woman is in custody, according to police.

Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.