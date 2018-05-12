Missing woman suffering from dementia safely located - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Missing woman suffering from dementia safely located

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
Betty Glenn (Photo: LVMPD) Betty Glenn (Photo: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metropolitan police had asked for help in locating a missing woman named Betty Glenn.

Glenn, 70, was last seen May 11, 2018 in the west Las Vegas area near Buffalo Drive and Westcliffe Drive, according to police.

Police said Glenn suffers from dementia and may not be able to identify or care for herself.

All hospitals in the valley have been asked to check their registries for Glenn and to notify police immediately if Glenn is found, according to police.

Metro Police said Saturday afternoon that Glenn had been located and is safe.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.