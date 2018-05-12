Missing woman suffering from dementia safely located

Las Vegas Metropolitan police had asked for help in locating a missing woman named Betty Glenn.

Glenn, 70, was last seen May 11, 2018 in the west Las Vegas area near Buffalo Drive and Westcliffe Drive, according to police.

Police said Glenn suffers from dementia and may not be able to identify or care for herself.

All hospitals in the valley have been asked to check their registries for Glenn and to notify police immediately if Glenn is found, according to police.

Metro Police said Saturday afternoon that Glenn had been located and is safe.

