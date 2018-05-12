One person killed in fatal crash on Boulder Highway and Lamb Boulevard

A driver was killed in a fatal crash that occurred on East Boulder Highway and Lamb Boulevard early Saturday morning, Metro Police said.

According to police, a Nissan Altima was facing north on Boulder Highway and had stopped at a red light at Lamb Boulevard.

A GMC Envoy that was speeding tried to pass the Altima in the right turn lane. The SUV struck the other vehicle on the rear passenger side of the car, Metro Police said.

The driver of the GMC continued onto Lamb Boulevard until it struck a concrete pony wall in front of a 7-11 convenience store on the northeast corner, according to police.

Metro said the driver of the GMC was unrestrained and was ejected from their vehicle as it overturned onto the passenger side.

Both drivers were taken to Sunrise Hospital. The GMC driver was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The Altima driver had minor injuries. Police were called to the scene at 3:44 a.m.

This death marks the 45th traffic related fatal that fell under Metro Police’s jurisdiction in 2018.

Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.