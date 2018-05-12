Teen killed, driver charged after suspected DUI crash in northwe - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Teen killed, driver charged after suspected DUI crash in northwest Las Vegas

Makenzzi Lea Nix was killed in the rollover crash in northwest Las Vegas. (Source: Nix's family) Makenzzi Lea Nix was killed in the rollover crash in northwest Las Vegas. (Source: Nix's family)
A teenager killed in a rollover crash at Sky Pointe Drive, near U.S. 95 and the Kyle Canyon Road exit Friday night has been identified. 

Makenzzi Lea Nix, 16, died in the crash. The Clark County Coroner's Officer erroneously spelled her name Mcenzzi, according to family. 

Police said the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, Nina Gateley, 19, was heading south on Sky Pointe when the vehicle drove off the paved road.

Gateley steered the vehicle back onto the roadway where it overturned. Of five people inside the truck, four were ejected. Two were taken to a hospital. Nix was pronounced dead at Mountain View Hospital, police said. 

Four of the five people involved in the crash were age 16 to 17, Metro Police said. Officers were called to the scene at 9:57 p.m.

According to Metro, Gateley displayed signs of driving under the influence and was charged with a driving under the influence involving death.

This death marked the 44th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2018.

