Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Valley View near Sahara

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash Friday with an SUV on Valley View Boulevard near Sahara Avenue, according to Metro Police.
A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash Friday with a sport utility vehicle on Valley View Boulevard near Sahara Avenue, according to Metro Police.

Metro police said the 25-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Valley View and stopped in a left turn lane near El Camino Avenue. As the motorcyclist entered the intersection, the SUV turned left and into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle's front collided with the right side of the SUV. The motorcyclist overturned and came to a stop near the accident, according to Metro police.

Police were called to the scene at 8:49 p.m. and said the motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center Trauma Intensive Care Unit. He is not expected to survive.

Valley View was shut down in both directions between Sahara Avenue and Oakey Boulevard, police said.

