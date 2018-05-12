What's a 'Winnipeg?' Time to brush up on the Golden Knights' Canadian competition

It's about 1,600 miles away from the Las Vegas Valley, but this weekend all eyes in southern Nevada will be on Winnipeg as the Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Final.

It's about 1,600 miles away from the Las Vegas Valley, but this weekend all eyes in southern Nevada will be on Winnipeg as the Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Final. But how much do you know about the city where Games 1 and 2 will be played?

We'll start with the basics: Winnipeg is the capital of the province of Manitoba. It's near the center of Canada, and north of North Dakota. Winnipeg has a population of about 750,000 people, compared to a Las Vegas' metro population of about two million.

"We're going to offer you the best, toughest hockey market that you're ever going to see," Matt Schaubroeck with Tourism Winnipeg said.

If Golden Knights fans are making the trip up North, what can they do to pass the time when the team isn't taking the ice?

"I would check out the Assiniboine Park Zoo, you can watch the polar bears going for a swim right on top of your head," Schaubroeck said. "Another thing you can do: I would head over to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. It's a gorgeous building, you cant miss it."

But let's get real, the reason medieval maniacs are venturing north this week is the hockey, and even though Winnipeggers love their Jets, Schaubroeck said they'll still be typically Canadian: polite to visitors, even those sporting the black and gold.

"You'll get some good-natured heckling, but at the end of the day, we love our hockey, but we're known as 'friendly Manitoba' and you'll see it come through if you come pop up for a visit."

