Pedestrian hit jaywalking at Sahara and Maryland suffers critical injuries

A pedestrian was critically injured when he was hit by a car at Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

A 40-year-old man was jaywalking, crossing Sahara east of the intersection. Police were called at 3:34 p.m. Friday. The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and broken bones, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police, LVMPD said.

Police issued a reminder: "Please use crosswalks. A longer walk is worth your life."

