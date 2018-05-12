'Golden Pipes' not allowed to say if he or Carrie Underwood are singing national anthem

It's come to the point where Carnell Johnson, better known as "Golden Pipes," is expected to sing the national anthem at every Vegas Golden Knights home game. Especially if they want to win.

Golden Pipes has everything. He's a Las Vegas Valley local with a great nickname. More importantly, he's good luck.

"Somebody walked by me and said, 'Hey! You're Golden Pipes!' and that was the first time I'd ever heard it," Johnson said. "I'm very blessed and thankful that the Knights have included me in this journey."

Johnson now has some competition. After her husband's team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Carrie Underwood jumped onto the bandwagon.

And I’ll also say, until next season, I am officially a @GoldenKnights fan! I’ll enjoy seeing them make a little history!! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 11, 2018

And one last thing...if the @GoldenKnights need an anthem singer, I’m 2-0 in the playoffs...just saying...??‍??



Goodnight everybody! Lots of ?? from #SMASHVILLE — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 11, 2018

Underwood said she believes she's good luck, but it wasn't enough for the Nashville Predators to beat the Winnipeg Jets.

She's only been a Golden Knights "fan" for a day, but the team seems interested in taking her up on her offer to sing the national anthem.

Let us know what your schedule is like



We’ll have our people talk to your people ???? https://t.co/3IRUC1m8YM — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 11, 2018

Golden Pipes said he was honored to see so many fans telling Underwood "thanks, but no thanks."

"Yeah I call it 'my gig,''' he said. "But to have somebody else who wants to do this and then all of the fans that were like, 'Hey Carrie you're good, but we have a guy already!" That was like, oh my gosh, amazing."

The Golden Knights aren't contractually obligated to have Golden Pipes sing. Usually, they call him the day before. This time they called him much earlier.

"I never 100 percent know. It's more of like a 90-95 percent thing," he said. "It's privileged information right now, so there's not much more I can say."

On Twitter, Golden Pipes offered a compromise, despite admitting that he would much rather choose to sing the Star-Spangled Banner. FOX5 asked if a duet could potentially be on the table.

"A duet would be -- I mean that would be phenomenal," Johnson said. "If that happens, I don't know what I would do. I would be very very nervous, but at the same time very grateful to be singing with someone as big as she is."

Hey @carrieunderwood I'll take O Canada if you take The Star Spangled Banner. We have to be ready for some audience participation though... ?????? #GoKnightsGo #VegasBorn #NationalAnthem — Carnell Johnson (@goldenpipeslv) May 11, 2018

Who should sing at the @GoldenKnights game?



Our fan-favorite, @goldenpipeslv? Or Carrie Underwood, the recently (temporarily) converted Predators fan? — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 11, 2018



