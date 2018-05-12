Marijuana farmers market puts Valley cannabis businesses on display

A valley dispensary has rolled out the first legal marijuana farmers market in the country and it's put several valley marijuana businesses on display. (Faith Tanner / FOX5)

The Underground marijuana farmers market is open every Friday and Saturday inside Acres Dispensary. Customers can shop for fresh greenery from nine different cannabis businesses that are all based in Las Vegas.

Acres Dispensary CEO, John Mueller, said it's about giving customers a better understanding of the different types of products, flowers, buds and brands available.

"We're all about the education and telling people why this product matters to them and why their products better versus another one, so it's all about the experience for the customer," Mueller said.

The farmers market lets pot producers showcase their products to both locals and tourists.

"It's awesome for the community it's awesome for our industry as well and it's helped us tremendously in terms of the marketing aspect and getting in front of the customers being able to tell them about our products and introduce them to them," Nicholas Lemoine with KIFF Premium Cannabis said.

Customers said it's a special opportunity to learn and buy straight from the source.

"They have a lot of information so they know a lot and that's the best part about it, is you know that they're telling you stuff that you don't get from a lot of people because they know and grow it," one customer said.

The Underground farmer's market is open every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

