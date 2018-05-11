Deadline to register to vote in Clark County approaching

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming June primary election is approaching quickly.

The election department office must receive applications that are mailed in or dropped off by May 15. The office located at 965 Trade Drive, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, and on the first floor of the County Government Center at 500 South Grand Central Parkway in downtown will be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on that day to accommodate anyone needing to drop off applications.

After May 15, voters can register to vote in person, or by completing a registration online through the Nevada Secretary of State's website.

In-person voter registration at an election department office will be available until the close of business on May 22. The election offices will have special hours leading up to the deadline, including May 19 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., May 19 through May 22 from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Online voter registration will be available until the end of day May 24.

The 2018 primary election is on June 12, with early voting from May 26 through June 8. The general election is on Nov. 6 with early voting from Oct. 20 through Nov. 2.

To check if you are registered to vote, enter your personal information in the "registered voter services box" on the election website.

Voters are also encouraged to help save money by choosing to receive their sample ballot by email instead of regular mail. To do this, go to the election website, enter your name and other information in the "registered voter services" box, click "log-in" and select "request my sample ballot electronically."

