Abandoned bunnies get help from Las Vegas volunteers

A group of bunnies walk through the mental facility before being rescued (FOX5).

Earlier this year, more than a dozen bunnies were found dead at the dumpsite, sparking volunteers to catch and remove the ones that survived as quickly as possible.

But once volunteers caught the rabbits, they ran into a different problem: what to do with them next. Volunteers moved the rabbits out and have been working on finding them better homes.

“This is little Flower,” volunteer Tina Dawn said. “Each individual one is loved. How can you not?”

At Heaven Can Wait animal clinic, dozens of rabbits were resting to get ready for their next big journey.

“Some are adopted here locally or we put them on the ‘bunder-ground’ railroad,” Dawn said. “It's a transport system set up to bring rabbits from Vegas, all across the country. So we've sent them out to Canada, New Hampshire, St. Louis.”

All of the rabbits came from the state mental health facility, where activists discovered hundreds of them running rampant.

“A female rabbit can have six to 14 babies every 30 days,” Dawn said. “Three hundred rabbits is a lot of rabbits. They all need care, they all need food, they all need love.”

“Right now, we're just trying to keep them safe, get them fixed, that's priority,” Dawn said.

But they said it takes a lot of time and money to find each one a good home.

That starts with make sure each one is fixed.

“It’s extremely important,” veterinarian Dr. Nicole Smee said. “That’s what led to this problem in the first place: people decided they didn't want their animals. They put them outside. They kept breeding and breeding and breeding.”

With the breeding under control, volunteers said this is progress, they haven’t seen in a long time.

“For the first time, you can drive through and not see rabbits on every corner,” Dr. Smee said. “But we know our work is still not done.”

Volunteers said the problem goes beyond this facility. There are still hundreds of rabbits in the Vegas Valley that need good homes.

If you’d like to help, you can visit: https://www.vegasbunnyrescue.org/

