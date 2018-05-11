New CSN president selected by Nevada System of Higher Education

Federico Zaragoza was named the new president of the College of Southern Nevada May 11, 2018 (Alamo Colleges / FOX5).

Federico Zaragoza was voted in unanimously as the next president of the College of Southern Nevada by the Nevada System of Higher Education at a special meeting held Friday afternoon.

“Dr. Zaragoza is coming to the College of Southern Nevada at an exciting time. He brings a wealth of experience and diverse background that will connect well with the students and faculty of Nevada’s largest institution of higher learning,” NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly said.

Regent Allison Stephens, Chair of the CSN Presidential Search Committee, said how Zaragoza’s diverse background in education will fit nicely at CSN.

Zaragoza said that he feels honored by the position.

“CSN is positioned to really be an institution of greatness and prestige,” Zaragoza said. “I feel privileged and honored to be given this opportunity. I want this community college to be the best in the country.”

NSHE said that Zaragoza’s presidency at CSN will be effective starting July 1, 2018.

