Two Las Vegas police bike officers rescued kitten on Las Vegas Strip

A kitten was rescued from traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue Friday afternoon by two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police bicycle officers.

Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command posted on Facebook that a Trooper was on Las Vegas Blvd when he noticed the Metro bike officers in the travel lanes looking under a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The Trooper thought the vehicle was disabled and offered to help, but learned that a kitten had gone underneath the vehicle.

According to NHP, the two Metro officers were able to catch the kitten after a brief chase and rescued the animal from traffic.

Another Metro officer gave the kitten some water.

NHP said that an actual disabled vehicle was behind them and the NHP Trooper used the push bar to get that car out of the travel lanes.

