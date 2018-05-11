CCSD selects seven 'New Educators of the Year' for Teacher Appreciation Week

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a suspect connected to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a child.More >
Lady Luck was on a Valley visitor's side after hitting a massive payout at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.More >
ABC canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" on Tuesday following star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.More >
A motorcyclist who was killed after sliding underneath a vehicle in a west Las Vegas neighborhood was identified by the Clark County Coroner on Tuesday.More >
Firefighters battled flames that spread to three homes near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards Monday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.More >
Vegas Golden Knights fans who were unable to purchase tickets to a Stanley Cup Final game against the Washington Capitals still have a chance to secure tickets!More >
At least one shot was fired during a robbery call Tuesday morning, according to Henderson police.More >
The man who was shot and killed by his teen son in west Las Vegas was identified Tuesday.More >
Fans at a California softball tournament weren't happy when an official announced that the National Anthem would not be played before the game.More >
A Vegas Golden Knights fan completed a scavenger hunt and won two tickets to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final!More >
