CCSD selects seven 'New Educators of the Year' for Teacher Appreciation Week

As a part of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Clark County School District selected seven first-year teachers for the 'New Educators of the Year' award.

The teachers were surprised with presentations in their classrooms as they taught to students by the Board of Trustees, representatives from the school, the district's Human Resources Division and even their family members, according to a CCSD media release.

“The New Educator of the Year celebration is the highlight of our year,” said Coordinator of Employee Onboarding and Development Devin Heintz. “It’s an honor to recognize the new talent in the Clark County School District along with their administrators, colleagues and families.”

The educators received a gift basket, valued at over $900, filled with school supplies and gift cards from Las Vegas businesses.

Each teacher that was selected was picked for one of seven categories. More than 1,000 first-year educators were eligible for the award, the release said.

The winners are listed below:

Javier Alegria – Math teacher at Northwest Career and Technical Academy. Alegria is the NEOY winner for the High School category. Alegria’s impact at the school can be seen in the number of students who stay after school to get tutoring assistance to improve their math skills. Alegria has also been praised by parents for his quick response and efforts to make them a part of their child’s education.

Jodi Eggleston – Math teacher at Lied Middle School. Eggleston is the NEOY winner for the Middle School category. Growing up in a family that owned a number of tutoring centers, Eggleston has been a teacher since she was a student herself. After raising a family, Eggleston started working as a substitute teacher. She enjoyed the experience so much, she decided to complete the requirements to become a full-time teacher.

Elsi Hernandez – Second-grade teacher at Clyde C. Cox Elementary School. Hernandez is the NEOY winner for the Elementary Primary category. Hernandez has had an interesting journey to the classroom. After starting as a parent volunteer, she then moved into substitute teaching before completing the requirements to become a full-time teacher. In addition to her teaching duties, she is also a member of the School Organizational Team.

Lisa Magee – Resource and English Language Arts teacher at Spring Valley High School. Magee is the NEOY winner for the Special Education category. Magee has drawn praise for the energy she brings to the classroom and her dedication to making sure students complete their assignments and projects that are required as part of the International Baccalaureate program at the school. She joined CCSD through the Alternative Route to Licensure program.

Bani Maita-Perez – Third-grade teacher at Gwendolyn Wooley Elementary School. Maita-Perez is the NEOY winner for the Elementary Intermediate category. Maita-Perez expressed her love of teaching and care for the students in her class. That feeling is evident in the praise she has received by working to build strong relationships with her students and their parents. The rapport will continue next year when she moves to fourth-grade, and many of the same students will be in her class.

Nicholas Paxton – School psychologist at Ernest Becker Middle School, Howard Wasden Elementary School and Burk Horizon School. Paxton is the NEOY winner for the Related Services category. Paxton’s two main passions are his love of sports and psychology, and he uses both of those to help students through his work at school and his volunteer work as a baseball coach. Paxton provides services to students at three CCSD schools.

Ross Takahashi-Brummer – Art teacher at Doris French Elementary School. Takahashi-Brummer is the NEOY winner for the Specialist category. A graduate of Green Valley High School, Takahashi-Brummer has worked with students on multiple campus projects with students that symbolize them as an individual and a part of a larger collective. He has also used drawings, gestures and Google Translator to make refugee students feel comfortable in class.

