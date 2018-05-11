Bomb squad called to remove buried grenade in Kingman, AZ neighborhood

A grenade that was buried in a neighborhood in Kingman, AZ. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office found a buried grenade buried in the 2100 block of Hearne Avenue in Kingman, Arizona Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said that they received an anonymous tip that a grenade had been buried in the area.

After the tip was confirmed, the Kingman Police Department Bomb Squad safely removed and disposed of the grenade, according to the sheriff’s office.

The area has been declared safe by all responding units.

