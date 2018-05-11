Bomb squad called to remove buried grenade in Kingman, AZ neighb - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bomb squad called to remove buried grenade in Kingman, AZ neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
A grenade that was buried in a neighborhood in Kingman, AZ. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff's Office) A grenade that was buried in a neighborhood in Kingman, AZ. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office found a buried grenade buried in the 2100 block of Hearne Avenue in Kingman, Arizona Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said that they received an anonymous tip that a grenade had been buried in the area.

After the tip was confirmed, the Kingman Police Department Bomb Squad safely removed and disposed of the grenade, according to the sheriff’s office.

The area has been declared safe by all responding units.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.