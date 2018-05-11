Bally's Las Vegas completes $125 million renovation in new resort tower

Bally's Las Vegas, located in the heart of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, announced the completion of a $125 million renovation project in the resort's new tower.

A total of 2,052 rooms were upgraded within the past four years. The rooms and suites feature neutral, dark wood tones and striking pops of red throughout decorative accents and fashionable wall coverings, with various geometric patterns that create a contemporary feel. Additional highlights of the new rooms include USB charging stations, chic lounge furniture and bathrooms with spacious glass-enclosed showers, according to a Caesars Entertainment media release.

“Conveniently located at the center of the Las Vegas Strip, Bally’s welcomes a wide variety of guests from business to leisure travelers,” says David Hoenemeyer, regional president of Bally’s Las Vegas. “We are committed to providing the best experience for our guests, and design-savvy rooms are a key component of elevating their stay.”

The majority of the former furnishings of the rooms were donated to Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, hurricane relief efforts in Houston, Texas, and other non-profit agencies as a part of Caesars Entertainment's Code Green Initiative, a release said. The donation was valued at more than $1.1 million.

Design highlights of the renovated guest rooms and suites include the following:

Resort Room: Measuring more than 440 square feet, the new Resort Room offers one king or two queen pillowtop beds, chocolate brown lounge furniture and a 55-inch flat-screen TV. Additional amenities include an upgraded bathroom with a backlit mirror and rain shower.

Resort Studio Suite: The new 590-square-foot Resort Studio Suite features one king or two queen pillowtop beds, a wet bar and an additional sitting area. Guests can also enjoy a 55-inch flat-screen TV and an upgraded bathroom.

Resort Executive Suite: Measuring 650 square feet, the new Resort Executive suite includes one king pillowtop bed, a comfortable living area and a 65-inch flat-screen TV. Guests can relax in this suite’s unique soaking tub located in the middle of the room, just a few steps away from the bed. The redesigned bathroom also features a free-standing shower and two vanities with sinks.

Resort Premium Suite: The new one-bedroom, 1,500-square-foot Resort Premium Suite features one king pillowtop bed, a unique soaking tub in the room, an upgraded bathroom and a 65-inch flat-screen TV. Perfect for entertaining, the separate living room offers a second 65-inch flat-screen TV, ample lounge seating, a six-seat dining table and a large wet bar with seating around an additional 55-inch flat-screen TV.

Resort Presidential Suite: The focal points of the new two-story Resort Presidential Suite are the towering staircase leading to a balcony and secluded bedroom and the floor-to-ceiling windows. The 890-square-foot, one-bedroom suite includes a wet bar, a dining area and a living room on the first floor, along with the option to upgrade to up to four bedrooms.

