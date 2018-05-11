Golden Knights fan Bark-Andre Furry captivates hearts on and off the ice

You may have seen a picture on Twitter or Instagram but by now, Bark-Andre-Furry has become a household name, at least in Las Vegas.

The Jack Russell Terrier is a social media star. With the following of a dedicated Vegas Golden Knights fan base, he has racked up thousands of Twitter and Instagram followers.

His chauffeur, dog dad, and number one fan, Rick Williams, said after Las Vegas was awarded the expansion team he made the decision that he wanted to give his dog, originally named Fenway, a proper hockey name. Once the team drafted Marc-Andre Fleury, he played around with names, switched a couple letters and came up with Bark-Andre Furry.

Williams said he interacted with Vegas Golden Knights fans and they asked when the famous hockey pooch would get his own jersey.

"A couple weeks ago I went out and purchased an infant-sized jersey because the dog jerseys could not be personalized," Williams said. He had his name put on the jersey at The Arsenal Pro Shop at City National Arena and posted it online. "That's kind of where everything took off."

The NHL posted a picture of the staff at The Arsenal Pro Shop holding the jersey, Williams explained. Afterward, he said his phone would not stop buzzing. "My phone was bouncing off the counter. I thought my blender was left on," he said.

Bark-Andre Furry's momentum didn't stop there.

Williams said they met Fleury at City National Arena on Thursday.

"He didn't want to meet me. He wanted to meet the dog," Williams said.

Fleury told Williams that his wife saw Bark-Andre Furry on social media and the Golden Knights goaltender wanted to meet him.

Bark-Andre Furry is captivating hearts on and off the ice. Williams said he is handling his new-found fame with stride; "he loves it. you've seen him. He takes over the room."

