U.S. 95 at I-15 scheduled to close for Project Neon

The north and southbound U.S. Highway 95 at Interstate 15 are scheduled to close from May 18-21, during the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT said that Martin Luther King Boulevard at U.S. 95 is also scheduled to close within the same time frame. I-15 and the Spaghetti Bowl ramps will remain open.

Alternative routes suggested by NDOT for northbound traffic include Boulder Highway, Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

Southbound traffic options are Valley View Boulevard, Rancho Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

The road closures are needed for bridge construction as part of “The Main Event” for Project Neon, NDOT said.

Project Neon is entering its third and final phase, and NDOT said that the project is 65 percent done.

NDOT said the project is aiming for completion by summer of 2019.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving through the work zone, use alternate detour routes and heed construction signs.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.