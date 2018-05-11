CCSD police say no credibility to threat against Bob Miller Midd - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CCSD police say no credibility to threat against Bob Miller Middle School

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
A Clark County School District police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File) A Clark County School District police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Bob Miller Middle School student had been reported for making a threat against the school, according to Clark County School District police.

According to CCSD police, the student made the threat while in a fight and the statement was caught on video.

Capt. Ken Young with CCSD police said that there was no credibility to the threat.

The school administration had dealt with the student.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.