CCSD police say no credibility to threat against Bob Miller Middle School

A Bob Miller Middle School student had been reported for making a threat against the school, according to Clark County School District police.

According to CCSD police, the student made the threat while in a fight and the statement was caught on video.

Capt. Ken Young with CCSD police said that there was no credibility to the threat.

The school administration had dealt with the student.

