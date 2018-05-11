Las Vegas police find missing 11-year-old boy

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help in locating 11-year-old Darren Costen.

According to police, Costen was last seen in the Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue area on May 10 at around 8:00 p.m.

Costen was last seen wearing a red, black and gray stripped shirt, black sweat pants, and black and gray shoes, Metro said in a statement.

Police said that Costen is 5’1 and weighs about 90 pounds.

Las Vegas police said via Twitter Friday morning that Costen had been located and is safe.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.