Nevada lawmakers oppose reopening Yucca Mountain to nuclear waste, rural areas support it

The House has approved an election-year bill to revive the mothballed nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain despite opposition from home-state lawmakers.

Nevada's congressional delegation and governor have said they are opposed to the bill.

"The health and safety of Nevadans is not for sale to the nuclear power industry," Congresswoman Dina Titus (D) said.

"Why should a state without a single nuclear power plant of its own be forced against its will to house all of our nation's nuclear waste?" Sen. Dean Heller (R) said.

Many Nevadans don't want to reopen Yucca Mountain, but some in rural areas support it.

Officials in Nye County said they're happy the House approved the bill because they want the licensing process for Yucca Mountain to move forward.

"We're in favor of hearing the science, seeing if it can be done safely. We've already heard from the national labs. They believe the science is sound and it can be done safely," Nye County Commissioner Dan Schinhofen said.

He called the potential economic boost to Nye County and surrounding areas a game changer.

"We would welcome the 2,500 construction jobs that will go on for about 20 years and the 1,000 full time job that will happen after." Schinhofen said.

The House approved the bill, 340-72. It goes to the Senate, where Nevada's two senators have vowed to block it.

