Tempest Storm talks about life as "Queen of Burlesque"

The queen of burlesque is opening up about her exciting life. Tempest Storm is 90-years-old and lives in Las Vegas.

“I left home when I was 14 out of a small town in Georgia. If you drive real fast you'll miss it,” Storm said.

She left school in just 7th grade and moved to California to be a star. That's where she met a man, while waiting tables, who told her she should be a dancer.

“I said, ‘What is the type of dancing?’ He said ‘Strip tease, take your clothes off,’ I said, ‘Not me! My mother would disown me!’” Storm said.

Eventually, he talked her into it and her first night on the stage was a hit.

“The audience loved me and I was in 7th heaven, I was in show business,” Storm said.

Tempest quickly blew up, becoming the face of burlesque. She toured with the James Gang and even played at Carnegie Hall.

“I never ever had a bad write up in my entire career,” Storm said.

She was known for her talent, and for her high profile love life.

“Classy, classy gentlemen that I dealt with,” Storm said.

Elvis came to see her perform at the Dunes, which is now the Bellagio.

“Elvis was sitting with the chorus girls and all the sudden he came over and kneeled down beside me, I had this beautiful lace dress on, it was kind of flared. He kept twiddling at the bottom of my skirt, he says ‘Could I join you?’ I said ‘Well ask these gentlemen, of course Elvis come join us, and that's how we started.”

When John F. Kennedy saw her in DC, Storm says they hit it off right away and continued to see each other secretly when he became president.

Tempest says, through the years, the industry has lost a bit of its glamour.

“The biggest change I’ve seen is that some of these girls just don't have the class,” Storm said, “I've been a class act ever since I've been in the business.”

She’s proud to be a mentor to other young women.

“I'm very honored that these girls do look up to me.”

