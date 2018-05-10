Golden Knights ready for Western Conference Finals road test

The Golden Knights finished up two days of what head coach Gerard Gallant called, “great practices.” They each lasted about an hour long, both had high energy and high intensity: something the players said was necessary as they get ready to hit the road.

The medieval maniacs stayed true to form Thursday afternoon with another large crowd and an even louder presence.

"It's a weekday and it's packed here,” Golden Knights forward, Jonathan Marchessault said. "It's pretty awesome to be part of that and definitely want to bring back the series in a good position for sure."

It’s something players said they soaked in, knowing they won't have that positive energy for the first time this postseason in Games 1 and 2.

"I'm excited to see, get booed from the start,” Golden Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. "It's fun, our crowd is unbelievable. I know that, and I know the crowd we're going to go is going to be unbelievable, so it's going to be fun stuff for sure."

"I think it's really good. We've formed chemistry on the road all year long. We're going to continue to do so, come out and be ready to play Game 1," Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch said.

RELATED: NHL releases Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final schedule

RELATED: Full FOX5 Vegas Golden Knights coverage

All season long, head coach Gerard Gallant has expressed how he enjoys playing on the road and for the players, they said it's a welcome change.

"It's all business when you go on the road. You hang out with your teammates the whole time and then hopefully get the job done there and come back home," Golden Knights forward, Erik Haula said.

"Home advantage is always nice, but in the playoffs, you see a lot of teams come in the building, get the big win. So we're going to try and do that," Marchessault said.

"They get home ice, we'll go in there, hopefully play two real good hockey games and leave there up in the series. That's the goal, but we'll take it one at a time and see what happens in that first game," Gallant said.

45 minutes before Golden Knights practice at City National Arena, stands are full, already a massive line in the team store, and birthdays being celebrated, just another day of hockey in Vegas #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Sa4l9saY5K — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) May 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.