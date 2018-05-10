Report: Suspect asked 'where are you from?' before North Las Vegas shooting

A suspect in a deadly North Las Vegas shooting asked the victim "where are you from" before shooting him, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report for Fernando Corales said on April 29, three people, including the victim, went to a trailer park near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive to hang out with a "new acquaintance." When they arrived at the trailer, Corales went outside and spoke to the victim and asked him where he was from. The victim said "FTC." Corales pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, striking him once in the chest.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second suspect, Hugo Lopez, said he was inside the trailer when he heard gunfire outside. He said he thought someone had shot at his brothers, so he went outside to check and fired at the victim as he ran away.

Corales claimed the victim "reached for something" when he approached him so he shot him. Police said Corales was "unable to describe the proclaimed firearm held by the victim."

Corales was booked for murder with a deadly weapon and Lopez was booked for attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

