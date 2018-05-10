RTC hosts 'Careers in Motion' career fair at Texas Station

The Regional Transportation Commission is hosting a career fair as a part of National Infrastructure Week to recruit and educate attendees on what it takes to launch a career in the transit, construction, engineering and design industries, according to a media release.

Dubbed 'Careers in Motion,' the event will take place May 16 at the Texas Station hotel-casino located at 2101 Texas Star Lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Industry professionals are providing attendees with information on training, education and the requirements needed to enter transportation and construction-related fields.

RTC is offering a free 24-hour bus pass to attendees who lack transportation to the event. The pass can be accessed by downloading the RideRTC app on Apple or Android, then send an email with the request to rideRTC@rtcsnv.com. The email should mention the career fair and the pass will be made available through the app.

