Arrest warrants issued for suspects in Pomeranian case near Sandy Valley

A court in Goodsprings, Nevada issued arrest warrants for two suspects accused of abandoning more than 100 dogs in a moving truck last year.

Noela Velasco, an alleged dog breeder, and Kevin MacCormack face 20 charges of animal cruelty in connection with the abandonment of 164 Pomeranians inside of a U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of Tonto Street in Sandy Valley on Nov. 29, 2017. The animals were left without food or water, according to investigators.

"(Velasco) took a trusting animal and tried to profit off of them without any regard for their health," Katrina Concepcion said. Concepcion adopted one of the abandoned pomeranians. "(She) deserves the consequences."

The rescued animals were taken to The Animal Foundation Las Vegas for a 72-hour legal regulation hold during the investigation. The animal foundation confirmed one Pomeranian was euthanized after complications giving birth. All the others have been adopted, according to the foundation.

Velasco is also dealing with county code issues out of California. According to a San Bernardino County spokesperson, Velasco violated multiple county codes in the month of March, including having 18 dogs on her property. She was also cited for other violations including sanitary, drainage, and electric issues on her property.

The spokesperson said Velasco is currently working with code enforcement to resolve the problems.

