Man suspected of threatening west Las Vegas church pleads guilty

A man who is suspected of threatening a Las Vegas Church and saluted mass shooters pleaded guilty to charges Thursday.

Court records showed Calin Hodges accepted a guilty plea agreement citing mental illness to making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism.

According to an arrest report, Las Vegas Metro officers were dispatched to Mountain Top Faith Ministries near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard on Feb. 21 after a church member said Hodges stated he was going to commit a mass shooting at the church. Prior to his arrest, the member of the church approached Hodges and offered him help because he appeared disheveled. Hodges said he did not need anything and he was "planning something big" and claimed he was going to be the "greatest mass shooter in history." Hodges referenced 1 October mass shooter, Stephen Paddock and said he "completely identifies with every mass shooter."

[RELATED: Man who 'salutes all mass shooters' threatened West Las Vegas church]

Prosecutors said Hodges had a diary in his car that said: "Paddock stole my idea on 1 October."

A district court spokesperson said Hodges faces one to six years behind bars. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.