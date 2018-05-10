Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Charleston and Lamb identified

Medical examiners identified a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

According to the Clark County Coroner's office, 57-year-old Jimmy Price died in the crash. Las Vegas Metro police said they were notified of his death on Thursday.

Price was involved in a collision on April 22 just before 7 a.m. at the intersection. Citing the initial report and witness statements, police said a white Ford F-150 did not stop at a red traffic light and hit a Kia Sportage, driven by Price, and a Nissan Rogue, which were both traveling through the intersection.

Price was ejected from his vehicle after the impact, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center.

The Nissan traveled in a southwest direction after the collision and struck a Dodge Ram which was stopped at a red traffic signal at the intersection.

The driver of the Ford F-150 left the scene on foot but was later located, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

