Coroner identifies girl struck by car at St. Rose pediatrics parking lot

A two-year-old girl died Tuesday being struck by a car in a southwest Las Vegas hospital parking lot on April 23. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A two-year-old girl who was struck by a car on April 23 in southwest Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as Elika Korsaryan.

Korsaryan, 2, was a resident of Las Vegas and died of a blunt injury to the head, according to the coroner.

The coroner said the manner of Korsaryan's death was an accident.

Las Vegas police said that at around 3:13 p.m. that day, Korsaryan was walking with her family between cars at the St. Rose Pediatrics parking lot, near Buffalo Drive and the 215 freeway. A Mercedes Benz was passing through the lot and hit her.

Korsaryan was taken to University Medical Center where she later died of her injuries on May 8.

Metro said the driver of the Mercedez Benz was a 35-year-old Las Vegas man who stayed on scene to report the collision. The driver complied with police.

Korsaryan was under the supervision of her mother when the incident happened.

