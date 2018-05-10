Outlook for college grads good as Las Vegas explores new sectors

The seniors collecting diplomas at one of two commencement ceremonies scheduled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Saturday are in a slightly better position than last year’s graduates. The National Association of Colleges and Employment (NACE) is expecting that employers will be hiring four percent more graduates in 2018. In a recent survey done by NACE, college seniors were asked to determine which aspects of a job they find most important. The top five responses included:

Opportunity to develop job-specific skills (84%)

Opportunity to develop applied skills (82%)

Job security (82%)

Friendly co-workers (81%)

Good benefits package (74%)

More than 3,000 students ranging in age from 16 to 72 years will graduate from UNLV at a ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center. The graduation comes at a time when Las Vegas is adding business sectors outside of gaming and tourism to build inroads and create jobs. In a comprehensive report done in November by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA), the organization listed the top-ranked, high-demand jobs that have strong growth over the next decade or two. The medical and technology fields were significantly highlighted in the report, but jobs spanned a variety of sectors to include this partial list:

Financial Managers

Pharmacists

Cost Estimators

Software Developers

Registered Nurses

Computer Programmers

Landscapers/Groundskeepers

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.