Outlook for college grads good as Las Vegas explores new sectors

A sign on a UNLV building congratulates graduates on their accomplishment. (Mike Doria/FOX5) A sign on a UNLV building congratulates graduates on their accomplishment. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
The seniors collecting diplomas at one of two commencement ceremonies scheduled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Saturday are in a slightly better position than last year’s graduates.  The National Association of Colleges and Employment (NACE) is expecting that employers will be hiring four percent more graduates in 2018.  In a recent survey done by NACE, college seniors were asked to determine which aspects of a job they find most important.  The top five responses included:

  • Opportunity  to develop job-specific skills (84%)
  • Opportunity to develop applied skills (82%)
  • Job security (82%)
  • Friendly co-workers (81%)
  • Good benefits package (74%)

More than 3,000 students ranging in age from 16 to 72 years will graduate from UNLV at a ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center.   The graduation comes at a time when Las Vegas is adding business sectors outside of gaming and tourism to build inroads and create jobs.  In a comprehensive report done in November by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA), the organization listed the top-ranked, high-demand jobs that have strong growth over the next decade or two.  The medical and technology fields were significantly highlighted in the report,  but jobs spanned a variety of sectors to include this partial list:

  • Financial Managers
  • Pharmacists
  • Cost Estimators
  • Software Developers
  • Registered Nurses
  • Computer Programmers
  • Landscapers/Groundskeepers

