Second floor apartment caught fire in east Las Vegas

An apartment building, located at 3517 Algiers Drive near North Nellis Boulevard and East Cheyenne Avenue, caught fire on the second story early Thursday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department, along with the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, sent several crews and 2 battalion chiefs.

The fire burned two units inside the building.

Personnel on the scene reported smoke and fire coming from the apartment, according to CCFD.

The fire was extinguished at around 6:22 a.m.

The fire is still being investigated and no injuries have been reported, according to CCFD.

Damages done to the apartment have not been estimated.

CCFD said the American Red Cross was requested to the scene to help 3 adults and 6 children that were displaced by the fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said that it is unknown if the displacements were caused by any of the affected apartments.

