The Latest: House approves bill on Nevada nuclear waste dump

The Latest on legislation to revive the nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain (all times local):

11:26 a.m.

The House has approved an election-year bill to revive the mothballed nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain despite opposition from home-state lawmakers.

Supporters say the bill approved Thursday would help solve a nuclear-waste storage problem that has festered for more than three decades. More than 80,000 metric tons of spent fuel from commercial nuclear power plants sit idle in 121 communities across 39 states.

The bill would direct the Energy Department to continue a licensing process for Yucca Mountain while moving forward with a separate plan for a temporary storage site in New Mexico or Texas.

The House approved the bill, 340-72. It now goes to the Senate, where Nevada's two senators have vowed to block it.

12:32 a.m.

The Trump administration has proposed reviving the long-stalled Yucca project 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas, but the plan faces bipartisan opposition from the state's governor and congressional delegation.

