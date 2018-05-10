Las Vegas police: Missing woman 'safely located'

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's help to find 65-year-old Pamela Thrasher.

A 65-year-old woman reported missing in Las Vegas has been "safely located," police confirmed Thursday.

Pamela Thrasher was last seen Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the area of East Owens Avenue and Pecos Road. Police said Thrasher is considered to be in danger.

She was wearing a black shirt and gray pants and may need medical attention, Metro Police said. She was described as 4-foot-11 with black hair and brown eyes.

All hospitals were asked to check their registries for Thrasher and notify police immediately if she's located.

Anyone with information Thrasher was strongly encouraged to contact the police by calling (702) 828-2907 or emailing missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

