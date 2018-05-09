Where to celebrate National Shrimp Day in Las Vegas on Thursday

The powers that be have decided Thursday, May 10 is “National Shrimp Day,” and Las Vegas is the perfect place to celebrate the foodie holiday.

The Golden Gate Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas claimed the iconic 99 cent shrimp cocktail for decades before raising the price to $1.99 nearly a decade ago, then eventually closing that location of Du-par’s, the restaurant that housed the appetizer.

The loss created a void in the classic Vegas dish scene, but there are no shortages of places to spot shrimp on the menu. (Oh, and you can still find a 99 cent, yet small, shrimp cocktail at Fremont Hotel).

BAJAMAR

1615 Las Vegas Boulevard South, downtown

This is a place where reviews don’t say, “This is good,” they say, “This is fantastic.” Try the taco de cameron or the Gobernador taco ($4, sautéed shrimp with bell pepper, cilantro and cheese). Also on the menu is a piled-high shrimp tostada ($6) and a Mexican-style shrimp cocktail with salsa fresca and cucumber ($15).

BLUE RIBBON

3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, The Cosmopolitan

If “seafood tower” sounds good, The Platter ($110) comes with shrimp cocktail, oysters, clams, lobster and wild giant tiger prawns. Shrimp cocktail is offered solo, as well ($21).

JAMMYLAND

1121 South Main Street, downtown

The lone “reggae kitchen” in the Arts District only opened this year, but the black pepper shrimp and porridge dish ($22) was talked about as soon as it was debuted in recent weeks.

A post shared by Jammyland (@jammylandlv) on May 2, 2018 at 10:06pm PDT

OYSTER BAR

Station Casinos, multiple locations

With a 24-hour location in Palace Station, shrimp is available as a cocktail ($12.99), Cajun barbecue style ($12.99 per half lb.), in a gumbo ($21.99) or in any of the restaurant’s signature mixed seafood dishes.

LOLA’S LOUISIANA KITCHEN

1220 Town Center Drive or 241 West Charleston Boulevard

Southern style is the only style at Lola’s, with shrimp and grits, New Orleans barbecue shrimp, shrimp creole, shrimp Charlotte and a variety of blackened shrimp dishes. Mentioned most in reviews is the shrimp etouffee, smothered in sauce with rice.

MARILYN’S CAFÉ

255 East Flamingo Road, Tuscany Suites & Casino

Craving a 3 a.m. classic style shrimp cocktail? This one is five large shrimp in a tulip glass with sauce and lemon for $9.99.

BACCHANAL BUFFET

3570 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Caesars Palace

You know a place that reportedly goes through nearly 500 lbs. of shrimp each day isn’t messing around. Go for the shrimp, stay for everything else.

A post shared by Christine || ?? ???????? (@christine_yi_9312) on Mar 5, 2018 at 11:44am PST

Missing your favorite spot? Tweet to @kristendesilva or email kristen.desilva@kvvu.com with your suggestions.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.