Las Vegas buyers getting creative to catch seller's attention in hot housing market

The housing market in Las Vegas is hot. The prices of homes keep rising, while the supply is shrinking. So buyers are getting creative to stand out and get the house of their dreams.

The market is so hot, many sellers aren’t even putting up "for sale" sings in their yard because their listings already get so much traction online.

Dr. Shawna Kneesel said she found the house of her dreams for her and her two little girls. But it wasn’t easy getting to this point.

“We missed out on a lot of properties,” she said. “By the time we saw it and called the agent, made an offer, we already lost the house. These houses were on the market for maybe one to two days.”

Kneesel said even with loan papers in hand, she wasn’t quick enough.

“It just became a nightmare of rushing around,” Dr. Kneesel said.

Chris Bishop, president of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, calls this a seller’s market.

“What we see is the homes sell so fast the 'for sale' sign doesn't even have time to go up,” he said.

“There are so many cash buyers out there, they would automatically accept theirs, rather than someone who needs financing,” Dr. Kneesel explained one of the problems she faced.

Realtors are turning to more creative ways to catch a seller’s attention.

“If you can write a letter explaining why you're buying the home, why your kids would love the loft or the pool or the short walk to school, people believe that,” Bishop said.

“I didn't even know it was a thing until my realtor said let's write a letter, make it more personal,” Dr. Kneesel said.

With her daughters’ help, she wrote a short letter to the seller, attaching a picture of her family.

“Our girls would like to make your home our forever home. Please consider our offer,” the letter read.

And to Kneesel’s surprise, it worked.

“Apparently, the letter struck a chord,” she said. “Out of all the other full price offers they received they countered ours.”

Bishop said in such a hot market, writing letters, adding pictures, anything you can do to make your application stand out, is the new norm.

“It’s our job as agents to provide that human factor,” he said. “There's some things you just can't do with a website.”

Kneesel is in the process of selling her own home. She said she will give special consideration to any buyer who includes a letter like hers.

