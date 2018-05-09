Girl dies 15 days after being struck by car in Las Vegas hospital parking lot

A two-year-old girl died Tuesday being struck by a car in a southwest Las Vegas hospital parking lot on April 23. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A two-year-old girl died Tuesday being struck by a car in a southwest Las Vegas hospital parking lot on April 23.

Metro Police said at about 3:13 p.m. that day, the girl was walking with her family between cars at the St. Rose Pediatrics parking lot, near Buffalo Drive and the 215 freeway. A Mercedes Benz was passing through the lot and hit her.

The driver, a 35-year-old Las Vegas man, was cooperative and stayed on the scene. No impairment was involved, police said.

The girl appeared to have a severe head injury, police said, and was taken into UMC Trauma for treatment. Police said she died on May 8 at UMC.

Metro police said the girl's mother was directly supervising her daughter when the crash happened.

Doctors called the injury "horrific," police said.

A 31-year-old woman, a two year-old girl and a six-month-old girl were also in the car, but no one inside was hurt, Metro said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.