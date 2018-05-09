Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police they are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident just after 12 p.m. in the 1200 block of Melville Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Valley View Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was at a home in the area with a friend who was working on a vehicle. The suspect arrived at the home and got into a fight with the victim before he was shot.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect has not been taken into custody. Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male approximately 20 to 25 years old. He was last seen in a dark-colored sedan.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.