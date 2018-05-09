Three Henderson teenagers arrested for killing duckling in viral video

A video still shows the large rock that was used to kill the duckling (Twitter / FOX5).

Police arrested three Henderson teenagers Wednesday morning after a video circulated on social media showing the kids killing a baby duck.

According to a media release, Henderson police received reports of the video on May 3. In the video, the teens used a rock to crush and kill the duckling, which was taken from a city park.

Officer Scott Williams, a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, said the three 16-year-old suspects confessed to the crime.

"I think it was just an example of teenagers making horrible decisions," Williams said.

We showed that graphic video to a psychotherapist earlier today. She didn't want to jump to conclusions, but she had very serious concerns about the future of these 16-year-old kids accused of filming themselves crushing and killing baby duck pic.twitter.com/kXzQ7FWF6q — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 10, 2018

Kimberly Lueken, a sophomore at Green Valley High School, said she couldn't believe how graphic the video was. She said she knows some of the kids who were arrested, but she never thought they would do something like this.

"People hear about it and they talk about it throughout the PE locker rooms. It's everywhere," Lueken said. "I was very disgusted. I think animal abuse is just a disgusting thing. It should be stopped."

Alyson Shainker, a psychotherapist who primarily handles cases involving sex offenders, said she's glad the three teenagers who made the video were arrested. She pointed out that violence against animals indicates a lack of empathy, which often leads to something worse.

"Oftentimes serial killers and rapists have begun in childhood with cruelty to animals," Shainker said. "Animal abusers are five times more likely to abuse other people."

Shainker said she believes, at the bare minimum, the three teenagers must undergo a psychiatric evaluation to see if something deeper is going on. She said she believes all three teenagers are equally guilty and that it's even worse that they recorded it.

"Oftentimes serial killers and rapists have begun in childhood with cruelty to animals... Animal abusers are five times more likely to abuse other people."



She says it's a MUST that these three children receive a psychiatric evaluation. https://t.co/sL5gL0TRfv — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) May 10, 2018

Henderson Police said all three will be charged with animal cruelty, even though the video shows just one teenager using the rock to crush the duckling.

"Any three of these children had the chance to back out, and none of them did," Shainker said. "Not only did they hurt this poor defenseless animal, but now you're taking this behavior and you're using it to amuse other people by shocking them.



FOX5 is not releasing the names of the teenagers.

The suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center where they face misdemeanor charges of removing migratory birds and animal cruelty.

