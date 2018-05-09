50K Las Vegas casino workers to take strike vote - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

50K Las Vegas casino workers to take strike vote

Posted: Updated:
The bright lights and marquees of the Las Vegas Strip are seen in this undated areal image. (File/FOX5) The bright lights and marquees of the Las Vegas Strip are seen in this undated areal image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Fifty-thousand unionized Las Vegas casino workers whose contracts will expire at the end of the month are set to vote on whether to go on strike.

The Culinary Union on Wednesday said it will hold a strike vote May 22 at a university arena.

The workers' existing contracts will expire at midnight May 31. Negotiations for new five-year contracts began in February.

A majority of yes votes would allow the union's negotiators to call for a strike at any time starting June 1.

A strike would empty 34 casino-hotels of cooks, food and cocktail servers, housekeepers and other workers.

Properties operated by MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment would be among those affected by a strike. The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.