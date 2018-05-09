Boulder Highway apartments feature social services for families in need

A computer lab gives residents the opportunity to access the Internet (Mike Doria / FOX5).

A digital food pantry allows residents to take what they need (Mike Doria / FOX5).

An apartment complex in east Las Vegas features social services for families in need (Mike Doria / FOX5).

A first of its kind initiative in Nevada that puts a 10,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club and a Lutheran Social Services building & food pantry on the same land as a 264-unit apartment complex opened on Boulder Highway Wednesday.

Called the Boulder Highway Collaborative Campus, it was designed to give families that rely on affordable housing an easier way to connect with other resources that are often miles away.

The apartment building opened in January of 2018 but the Boys & Girls Club and Lutheran Social Services components weren’t available until Wednesday. This partnership of entities came to fruition through Nevada HAND, a non-profit that finds affordable housing solutions for families and seniors.

The Boys & Girls Club will offer its traditional after school programs, mentoring and tutoring to the complex’s children and those who live in developments nearby.

The food pantry located inside the Lutheran Social Services building is equipped with computers allowing qualifying residents the ability to do their food shopping digitally.

A demo kitchen was built into the pantry allowing a volunteer nutritionist to create snacks and teach residents how to make healthier choices. The Boulder Highway Collaborative Campus was funded in part by a $5.8 million dollar grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

