Semi-truck carrying $800K in dimes overturns on I-15

A semi-truck carrying $800,000 in dimes crashed and spilled its load on Interstate 15 near Glendale, which is located northeast of Las Vegas, Tuesday. 

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, at about 3:30 a.m. the semi-truck was southbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 101 when the driver lost control of the truck, struck a guardrail and rolled over onto the desert area. 

The driver and a passenger in the truck were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, NHP said. 

NHP said the truck was contracted by the United States Treasury Department. 

A recovery team collected the dimes and the scene was cleared by 10:30 a.m., NHP said. 

NHP cited the driver of the truck for failure to drive within marked lanes. 

