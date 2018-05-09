Semi-truck carrying $800K in dimes overturns on I-15

The truck was contracted by the United States Treasury Department. (Source: NHP)

A semi-truck carrying $800,000 in dimes overturned on Interstate 15 on May 8, 2018. (Source: NHP)

A semi-truck carrying $800,000 in dimes crashed and spilled its load on Interstate 15 near Glendale, which is located northeast of Las Vegas, Tuesday.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, at about 3:30 a.m. the semi-truck was southbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 101 when the driver lost control of the truck, struck a guardrail and rolled over onto the desert area.

The driver and a passenger in the truck were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, NHP said.

NHP said the truck was contracted by the United States Treasury Department.

A recovery team collected the dimes and the scene was cleared by 10:30 a.m., NHP said.

NHP cited the driver of the truck for failure to drive within marked lanes.

