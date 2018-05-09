Monte Carlo transforms into Park MGM as Strip continues to rebrand

The Monte Carlo officially transformed into the Park MGM paving the way for the renovated resort to shine on the Las Vegas Strip.

Sydell Group and MGM Resorts International collaborated to create two new experiences at the former Monte Carlo - Park MGM and a Las Vegas version of the NoMad hotel.

So far, MGM Resorts opened the Park Theater in Dec. 2016 and unveiled new amenities and newly designed spaces on the property. The transformation of Park MGM will continue throughout 2018 with the addition of nightlife, new restaurants, and a residency featuring Lady Gaga.

Nomad, a standalone 292-room hotel on Park MGM's top four floors, will open in Fall 2018. It will feature a dedicated entrance and lobby, high-limit gaming room, private pool, and restaurants.

"The lobby experience is different, all the public space is different, the casino is different," Patrick Miller, The Park MGM President said. "Really there's no more Monte Carlo in the rooms left."

The Monte Carlo is the latest in a stretch of major casinos being rebranded. Earlier this year, billionaire Richard Branson bought the Hard Rock Hotel and Resort and announced plans to transform it into Virgin Hotel. On the north end of the strip, developers hope to flip the unfinished Fontainebleau project and turn it into The Drew.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.