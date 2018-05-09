Nevada collects 8K pounds of prescription pills during 'Take Back Day'

Nevada collected 8,012 pounds of prescription pulls at 21 sites across the state during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

Americans nationwide dropped off a record number of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medications during the DEA's 15th annual event on April 28.

Across the country, the DEA collected and destroyed nearly 1 million pounds of prescription drugs which brought the total amount of prescription drugs collected nationwide by the DEA since the fall of 2010 to 9,964,714 pounds.

The DEA launched the program when both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration told the public the usual methods of disposing of medications posed a potential safety and health hazard.

The next Take Back Day is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2018.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.