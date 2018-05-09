Former Las Vegas accounting manager sentenced for tax evasion and fraud

A former Las Vegas accounting manager and controller was sentenced Tuesday for committing tax evasion and stealing thousands from two employers.

Nicole Marie Graziano, 42, was sentenced to 27 months in prison. The U.S. States Attorney's Office said she pleaded guilty on July 26, 2017, to three counts of wire fraud, two counts of filing a false tax return, and one count of attempt to evade or defeat tax. Graziano committed $193,000 in tax evasion and stole more than $725,000 from two different employers.

According to her plea agreement, between May 2009 and 2015, Graziano used several schemes, including manipulation of her employer's payroll tax records, to conceal thefts. She would transfer stolen funds by wire to her own personal bank accounts. She used the stolen money to pay for luxury items for herself and family, including cars, jewelry, and rent. Additionally, she admitted to filing false tax returns for tax years 2013 and 2014, and grossly underreported her income and tax liability. She also did not file an individual tax return for 2015.

