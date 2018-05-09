The Latest: Nevada justices ponder 1st execution since '06 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The Latest: Nevada justices ponder 1st execution since '06

Scott Dozier appeared via video conference on Nov. 9, 2017. (Jason WesteRhaus/FOX5) Scott Dozier appeared via video conference on Nov. 9, 2017. (Jason WesteRhaus/FOX5)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

State and county lawyers are urging Nevada's Supreme Court to overturn a Las Vegas judge's ruling blocking the first execution of an inmate on Nevada's death row in 12 years.

Attorneys for Clark County and the Nevada Department of Corrections told the justices in Carson City Tuesday the federal public defenders trying to stop the execution of a twice-convicted killer are really just advancing generic arguments in opposition to the death penalty.

Public defenders and the American Civil Liberties Union counter that Nevada's plan would subject Scott Raymond Dozier to an unacceptable risk of pain and suffering using a combination of three drugs never tried before in the United States.

Dozier says he wants to be put to death as soon as possible regardless of which drugs are used in the lethal injection the lower court blocked in November.

The ACLU says the experimental mixture of drugs includes a paralytic that's illegal to use when euthanizing pets in Nevada.

A ruling in the case isn't expected for weeks.

