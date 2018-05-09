Man suspected of attempted armed robbery wanted by Las Vegas pol - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man suspected of attempted armed robbery wanted by Las Vegas police

Posted: Updated:
Police released images of a man suspected of an attempted robbery at a business near Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard. (LVMPD) Police released images of a man suspected of an attempted robbery at a business near Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard. (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for an armed man suspected of attempting to rob a business in April. 

On April 25 at about 2 a.m., the suspect entered a business in the area of Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard, police said. He pulled out a handgun and attempted to enter the employee portion of the business. Police said, "the suspect appeared to be wanting to rob the employees." The employees did not let the suspect enter the business and he left the business in a small dark sport utility vehicle. 

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, standing approximately 5'8"  to 5'11" tall, and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.