Man suspected of attempted armed robbery wanted by Las Vegas police

Police released images of a man suspected of an attempted robbery at a business near Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for an armed man suspected of attempting to rob a business in April.

On April 25 at about 2 a.m., the suspect entered a business in the area of Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard, police said. He pulled out a handgun and attempted to enter the employee portion of the business. Police said, "the suspect appeared to be wanting to rob the employees." The employees did not let the suspect enter the business and he left the business in a small dark sport utility vehicle.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, standing approximately 5'8" to 5'11" tall, and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

