UNLV hockey coach and 1 October survivor reflects on Golden Knights' surprise season

The surgical scars on Nick Robone's chest were still visible, as they peeked out over his polo Tuesday afternoon.

“That’s where they kind of had to cut me open,” he said with a chuckle as he pointed to the curved scar a few inches below his neck.

Robone got the surgery in the days after the 1 October shooting. Robone was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival with a brother and a friend. When the shooting started, Robone was hit in the chest.

“Once I finally realized what it was, it was too late," Robone remembered. "I had been struck in the chest. I looked down and I had a hole in my chest.”

The UNLV hockey assistant coach and and lifelong hockey fan spent a little more than a week at Sunrise Hospital. He was released on Oct. 10, the same day as the Vegas Golden Knights' moving home opener.

"It was pretty emotional," Robone recalled. "I had a sense of pride, I think that's the biggest thing. The city really needed something to rally behind and having that team here was crucial to the healing process.”

In the seven months since that puck drop, Robone has made nearly a full recovery.

“I'd say I am 95 percent back to where I was physically before the shooting,” he said.

He’s rejoined the UNLV hockey team.

“I wouldn’t take it for granted again, that's for sure.”

And the Golden Knights rattled off win after win, giving survivors like Robone something to rally around.

“To be able to not only just be here, but to accomplish everything they accomplished, it's great for the survivors. They wanted something they could really call their own,” Robone said.

With the Golden Knights have skating into a spot in the Western Conference Finals, Robone said the team can continue to help heal the scars left on the Las Vegas community.

“At first it was just the Knights in general. Now it's not just that, it's the 'Playoff Knights,' the 'Winning Knights,' the 'Western Conference Finals Knights,' Robone said with a smile.

"They’ve helped in my healing process in more ways than one, that's for sure.”

