Hospitals battle nurse shortage across Las Vegas Valley, nation

Patients don’t always remember their nurse's names, but they remember how they made them feel.

Nurses are at the front-lines of both medical emergencies and celebrations, but the nursing field is in crisis, healthcare officials said. Nationwide, there is a shortage of nursing staff, and hospitals desperately try to fill vacancies with caring staff.

“As a little girl I was a care giver,” Karla Ramberger, Chief Nursing Officer with Sunrise Hospital said. “I wanted to be a nurse, I wanted to be the caregiver that had the direct impact and still do.”

“Knowing that you need a nurse at the bedside to recognize those signs,” Ramberger said. ”Symptoms of when we need to intervene, that makes you very proud, because that baby might’ve had a different outcome.”

“We have at Sunrise over 1,300 nurses,” Ramberger, chief nursing officer at Sunrise Hospital said. ”That is the cornerstone of our Sunrise healthcare delivery, 1,300 is a third of our workforce.”

It’s a big percentage, and shows how vital nurses are in the medical field.

“Nurses and physicians work together as a diet,” Ramberger said. “It’s not under appreciated, it’s the nurses the patients and family connect with the most, because we’re the ones at the bedside.”

Despite that, the nursing field is battling a shortage. Part of that, she said is because of the limited spaces in nursing programs because there aren’t enough teachers.

However, Ramberger said the shortage isn’t an issue at Sunrise Hospital.

“We have something more to offer,” Ramberger said. “We’re the largest hospital in the state of Nevada, we produce complex care to patients which attracts nurses.”

The hospital adds on some incentives as well, including tuition reimbursement.

“We want to be the employee of choice at Sunrise,” Ramberger said. “We do things with nurses like support their advanced education, we support their certification we provide technology to enhance the patient care.”

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.