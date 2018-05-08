Allred pursues felony abuse charges for Valley campaign advisor in sex slave case

Benjamin Sparks is shown in an undated image. (File)

A Las Vegas-based GOP campaign adviser was accused of abusing his ex-fiance. Benjamin Sparks was charged with a misdemeanor, but his ex-fiancé's lawyer said she wants that upgraded to a felony.

The victim hired high-profile attorney, Gloria Allred, who said she's confident the evidence shows the abuse is a felony.

Sparks’s ex-fiancé claimed he abused her and made her into his sex slave. Prosecutors charged him with misdemeanor battery.

“My client is very brave and she has demonstrated her courage by reporting what she has to law enforcement,” attorney Gloria Allred said.

Benjamin Sparks, 35, worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign.

The victim shared her story last month, but as a victim of sexual assault, she would not be identified by FOX5.

“He actually, during sex, hit me so hard, it was like right in my eye socket area. I started seeing these very weird spots and then started seeing flashes of light,” the victim said.

That eye injury is why she said she wants to up the charges.

“This present allegation which is set for trial in a misdemeanor, may in fact become a felony,” Allred said.

Sparks wasn't in court Tuesday, but his attorney was.

“Come and face the justice system. If you believe you are innocent, if you have confidence in your innocence, it's time to appear,” Allred said.

Allred also pointed out the similarities between this case and the allegations against the Attorney General of New York, who is accused of assaulting women he dated.

“Mr. Sparks, you can run but you can't hide.You can't hide any more than Attorney General Eric Schneiderman,” Allred said.

The attorney for Benjamin Sparks has not responded to requests for a statement or interview.

The misdemeanor trial was set for Aug.

